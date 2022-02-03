A little flare, a lot of drop and Rochette’s important thoughts: Weekly news

Every week a near-endless ream of news and new gear is introduced to the cycling world. Each week, we’re collecting the best of new products and events that might have flown under reader’s radar so nothing escapes unnoticed.

Maghalie Rochette starts conversation about women’s health and elite sport

Canada’s exceptional cyclocross racer, Maghalie Rochette recently scored a big top-10 finish at 2022 world championships. But the reigning national and Pan-American champion has more on her mind than just racing. Rochette is starting a conversation, through Rapha and her Fever Talk podcast, about an often overlooked or hushed topic: athletes menstrual health.

“When I was younger, I used to think it was normal to not have my periods,” says Rochette. “Now I know I was wrong. Menstrual health is an extremely important topic, but it is somehow not talked about much.”

Rapha’s helping Rochette get the conversation started with the above Keep Riding video. If that piqued your interest, the Canadian is starting an entire Menstrual Health Series on her her Fever Talk podcast. “The series educates and encourages riders to harness the power of their period, and improve their performance in doing so, opening up a crucial conversation usually held behind closed doors.”

OneUp Dropper Posts add extra long and extra short options

Dropper posts big, dropper posts small, dropper posts for all. Squamish, B.C.’s OneUp Components rolled out new longer and shorter posts to make sure every rider has a dropper post that will fit their bike. Short 70-mm drop posts designed to fit youth frames and a lengthy 240-mm drop post to match the lankiest riders legs are two new additions to the line. There’s six posts in the range, though, and each one can be shimmed down in travel by 10 or 20mm, so there’s a post to fit every frame and rider combo imaginable. 240mm posts are in stock now with the shortest post expected by summer.

Easton EC90 AX bar adds just enough flare

Easton are big on pushing the gravel adventure angle of cycling, whether that means racing or just getting out into the wilderness in comfort. A new EC90 bar takes the AX series to a new level, mixing the top-end bar’s race pedigree with ergnomics designed for gravel riding. Comfortable shaped tops add hand positions on long rides, with each width of bar getting its own top shape, and each width of bar gets a tuned ergo drop diameter and length. At just 208 grams for a 42-cm bar, the Easton EC90AX bar won’t hold you back on your next adventure ride.

208g – 42cm width (40cm – 203g, 44cm – 213g, 46cm – 218g)

40/42/44/46cm widths measured center-center, at the hoods 16-degree flare

Improved ergo top section

Easton MCD drop (Max Contact Drop)

MCD drop (Max Contact Drop) Di2 bar end routing

Archer wireless adds multi-function buttons for drop bar bikes

Archer Compontents is the other name in wireless shifting, and the California brand is approaching wireless very differently. The system is designed to work with any derailleur and any number of gears. After launching in mountain bikes to impressive reviews, Archer launched shift buttons for drop bar bikes. For gravel gearheads looking to go wireless, it means you can run any cassette with a matching derailleur and cut out the cables. Want Shimano wide range shifting on your gravel bike? It’ll do that. Want to connect your 9-speed cassette to a new bike? It’ll do that, too. And a whole range of other options we haven’t thought to try. The brand will even help out if you want to hack the system and create your own, unique remote.

Joe Martin Stage Race gets major new title sponsor

U.S. classic event, the Joe Martin Stage Race is rolling into its 45th year with a major new title sponsor. In a deal facilitated by Ozark Outdoor Foundation the Arkansas stage race, which has been on the USA Cycling Pro Road Tour for 20 years now, will be backed by WalMart. The event is the oldest continually running stage race in the U.S.A., and has long served as a pathway for aspiring amateur and pro cyclists in North America.

Etnies Culvert MTB

Etnies is back with new colour and a tough Michelin rubber outsole on the Culvert MTB shoe. Using decades of experience in the skate world, mixed with advice from some of the top athletes on two wheels, the U.S. brand is making inroads in off-road riding. The Semenuk Pro model went over well. The Culvert MTB offers a more heavy duty option.