A Montreal cyclist filmed his ride at Sea Otter, including audio and it’s hilarious

A Montreal cyclist filmed his race at Sea Otter, including audio and posted on Instagram. Charles Ouimet, from Montreal is a “Racefluencer” (get it? Race + Influencer) as well as a global athlete for Felt. He’s a former pro skateboarder, and has a pretty big following on his social media platforms. Ouimet is the founder of Refined Moment, a Full service photo and video production company.

At the start of the post, he is screaming in frustration. “Arrgggg, tabarnak! Calis!” Ouimet yells. “Pourquoi? Pourquoi? Pourquoi? On fait ça? Tabarnak! C’est quoi l’esti idée? Calis! Pourquoi on fait ça? Tabarnak!”

(For those who failed Grade 9 French, there’s a whole buncha swear words as well as: “Why? Why? Who did this? Whose idea was this?”)

The cyclist was angry about the course. He believed it was way more MTB than gravel. In his caption, he asked why this happened. “Can someone explain to me why race organizations keep making gravel race on MTB course?!”

He told MTL Blog that that was why he is cursing in the video. “Race organizers were lazy and literally used the mountain bike race course for the gravel course, which makes the ride very gnarly with no suspension on the bike,” he said. “That section was terrible. I was filming a YouTube video about my day racing and caught myself swearing a lot. It made me laugh so I decided to share with everyone.”