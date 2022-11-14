A Paris driver used the bike lane to pass traffic in the most obnoxious way
It’s one of the worst examples of motorist violations in a long timePhoto by: @festinaboy
Bike lanes are for bikes. Not cars. Not trucks. Not vans. Bikes. That’s why the word “bike” is there. Otherwise it would be car lanes. Or truck lanes. Or van lanes.
Bike lanes are not for parking. They are not used to get ahead of traffic. They are not a shortcut. They are for bikes.
On Monday, a brutal display of ignorance took place in Paris. There is no ambiguity over the bike lane. There’s no construction. There’s no detour. The bike lane is clearly painted green with, you know, bikes painted in the lane. There can be no confusion. The driver quite obviously knew what they were doing.
The motorist is clearly doing this to get ahead of traffic, paying no regard to the vulnerable road users they are putting in danger. It’s astonishing.
Michel Sardou est au volant. pic.twitter.com/f3eB9NfUXY
— 🅰ntoine VAYER 📸🖋️ (@festinaboy) November 14, 2022