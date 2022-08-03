A speed bump took down half the peloton in a horrific crash at the Vuelta a Burgos

The second stage of the Vuelta a Burgos was marred by a terrible crash with David Dekker crashing with 500 m to go. His Jumbo-Visma team was leading him out at full speed on a downhill finish. Dekker hit the speed bump and went falling, taking out half the field.

The first three Jumbo-Visma riders kept going, winning the stage by a large gap over the decimated field. Timo Roosen won, with Edoardo Affini and Chris Harper rounding out the podium.

“Well, the crash in the end was really bad and some riders are unfortunately seriously injured as it looked when we passed them. Our riders Wilco and Jai have been involved, but luckily, they seem to be ok. Of course, both lost some skin, but besides that they should be ok. The race was under control the whole day and Martin reported good legs before the sprint. It’s a pity he couldn’t use that chance today, but after the crash the race was done for the ones stuck behind,’ BORA – hansgrohe sports director, Jens Zemke said after the race.

You can watch the final kilometer and crash below.