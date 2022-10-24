A thief stole $30,000 in bikes from a Toronto bike store

Staff at a popular bike store in Toronto discovered some disturbing news this weekend: a thief had broke into their shop and ripped off a few different bikes. On Sunday, D’Ornellas Bike shop posted on Facebook about the news. “Do you know him? This morning at 5:45 a.m. this man broke into our shop and stole three bikes.”

The bikes that were stolen were a Specialized Turbo Levo SL (valued at $10,999), a Specialized Epic Comp (valued at $6,149), and a Felt IA Disc UDi2 (valued at $10,999.)

The store’s Facebook account stated that it has photo and video evidence of the alleged thief and a police report has been filed. “Somebody somewhere knows who he is. If that’s you please reach out as any information you can provide would be appreciated,” the post reads. “Feel free to contact us at the shop or Police Tips Line referencing incident Report Number 22-2060266 Please circulate with your networks. Let’s catch this thief!”

This isn’t the first robbery for the shop, either. In December of 2021, two Toronto stores, La Bicicletta and D’Ornellas posted on their Instagram accounts that a man had entered the store and asked to try on a pair of shoes. As the staff went to the back to get his size, he quickly ripped off a pair of Shimano S-Phyre shoes and fled the store. In each case, the suspect then jumped into his car and took off.

The theft at the D’Ornellas was even more serious: not only did he steal the shoes, he also threatened the staff and took off in the same getaway car he used at La Bicicletta.