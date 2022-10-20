A Toronto driver sideswiped a cyclist and then chased after him
The brutal incident took place on WednesdayPhoto by: Tim Warman
There was a terrifying moment for Tim Warman when he was riding home from volunteering at the Bike Brigade on Wednesday. Warman was riding through the city when a truck sideswiped him. Warman then tried to continue riding, but the driver got out of their car and started chasing him.
Thankfully the cyclist wasn’t hurt. Warman said that he has filed a police report. The incident is just one many frightening events that have been taking place in Ontario’s capital. Over the summer, there was drama for months in the popular green space, High Park. Police were ticketing cyclists, and there were several altercations between park-users and riders.
You can watch the scary moment below.
This happened on Dundas West this afternoon on my way home from my @thebikebrigade run. The guy (licence BR95664) deliberately tried to sideswipe me then jumped out and started chasing after me. Fortunately I managed to sprint away and lose him in traffic. #closepass pic.twitter.com/6wfdXvcoUx
— Tim Warman (@TimWarman) October 19, 2022