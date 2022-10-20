A Toronto driver sideswiped a cyclist and then chased after him

There was a terrifying moment for Tim Warman when he was riding home from volunteering at the Bike Brigade on Wednesday. Warman was riding through the city when a truck sideswiped him. Warman then tried to continue riding, but the driver got out of their car and started chasing him.

Thankfully the cyclist wasn’t hurt. Warman said that he has filed a police report. The incident is just one many frightening events that have been taking place in Ontario’s capital. Over the summer, there was drama for months in the popular green space, High Park. Police were ticketing cyclists, and there were several altercations between park-users and riders.

You can watch the scary moment below.