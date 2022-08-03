A Toronto police officer hit a cyclist when he was ticketing riders in High Park

High Park continues to be drama-filled for cyclists. Police have been ticketing cyclists for going too fast (over 20 km/h) or going through stop signs, but last night, according to lawyer David Shellnutt, a police officer hit a cyclist.

Toronto police, having abdicated their responsibility for enforcing traffic laws on city streets to keep pedestrians and cyclists safe, are once again ticketing cyclists in High Park. Posted with the cyclist's permission. pic.twitter.com/bTgKqoQzdK — James McLeod (@jamespmcleod) August 2, 2022

“Last night while harassing people on bikes in High park, an officer hit a cyclist in a bike lane. The officer failed to stop at a stop sign and yield the right of way. Sun was in his eyes apparently. Cyclist ok but property damage. Officer not charged,” Shellnutt tweeted.

The bizarre crackdown on cyclists in High Park demands intervention from leadership – unless of course it is coming from them? Dangerous driving remains at crisis levels in our city. Where is the intervention? #StreetsForAll — Jennifer Keesmaat (@jen_keesmaat) August 3, 2022

In an open letter to Mayor John Tory, Shellnutt said enough is enough.

“Yesterday, after ticking cyclists for not stopping at stop signs, an officer failed to take his own advice hitting a cyclist in the very park he was sent to protect. The irony should be lost on no one, including Mayor Tory.

Got a nice $110 ticket for rolling a stop sign in high park from the Toronto Police, which I look forward to fighting. Glad to see @JohnTory and @TorontoPolice continue to prioritize the most important public safety issues in Toronto @TheBikingLawyer pic.twitter.com/nJ80LAxhJh — Jeffrey Doucet (@jeffrey_doucet) August 2, 2022

“The cycling community had asked for the City of Toronto to lower the temperature on our streets, but they have not listened. We fear for our lives,” Shellnutt said. “As lawyers for injured cyclists, several hit and seriously injured by motorists within a block of High Park, these blitzes are an affront. They demonstrate a mayor and police service deeply out of touch with the current state of affairs on Toronto’s roads.”