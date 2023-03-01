A trailer for the Netflix Tour de France documentary has leaked

On Friday, the Netflix series about the Tour de France got a title, it seemed: Tour de France: Unchained. The streaming giant updated the name of the new show on its website, but it wasn’t clear if that was the final title. There will be eight episodes, each one 45 minutes long. The new show is modeled after the F1 project, “Drive to Survive.”

On Tuesday, Netflix co-CEO Greg Peters showed a trailer while giving a presentation at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. Although the trailer does not appear on the company’s website, it seems some keen cycling fans have posted it on Twitter. Check it out (while you can.)

Interestingly, the title card at the end of the trailer reads “Au coeur de Peloton,” or “Inside the Peloton,” so the name of the show may not be “Unchained” after all.