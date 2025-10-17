Absolute chaos forces halt in Tour of Holland Stage 3

Yikes! Some crazy scenes from the Netherlands today.

The Tour of Holland went totally sideways on Friday. The third stage in line was abandoned after cars repeatedly entered the race route. With no police escort and relying on volunteer marshals, safety could not be guaranteed. That prompted both organizers and riders to call it a day.

The Tour of Holland had barely got going when things went south during Stage 3. Racing was interrupted by unauthorized vehicles on the course. Despite repeated warnings from the race motorbikes and marshals, several drivers ignored signals and ended up on the riders’ path.

After an hour of attempting to manage the situation, it became clear the stage could not continue safely. In a moment of unity, all teams and riders agreed to stop the race, a decision fully backed by the organizers.

Nuovo drama al Giro d’Olanda: 3ª tappa neutralizzata e poi cancellata dopo circa un’ora di gara. La richiesta (accolta) è arrivata dai corridori. Secondo WielerFits, un’auto è entrata nel percorso ignorando più volte i segnali di stop. #TourofHollandpic.twitter.com/vhXyEC2MKZ — 𝐌𝐢𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐭𝐭𝐢 (@MMoretti24) October 17, 2025

“When an oncoming car ignored repeated stop signals and continued onto the course, the riders refused to proceed,” said the Tour of Holland in an official statement, as reported by Sporza.

“After roughly an hour, the riders indicated they could not continue for safety reasons. The organizers respect this decision and have ended the stage.”

Curretly, Ethan Hayter of Soudal Quick-Step leads the race. There are two stages remaining.

Results powered by FirstCycling.com