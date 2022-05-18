ActiveTO road closures return this weekend

At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, politicians and advocates in cities all over the world acknowledged the need for more pedestrian and cyclist accommodation. In March of 2020 Councillor Kristyn Wong-Tam requested the closure of a section of Yonge Street in Toronto, but the proposal was kyboshed. Some city councillors believed that residents would congregate on the street, which would ultimately cause more harm than good. However, as the pandemic continued, this opinion changed.

During the summer of 2020, major roads were closed to cars, and opened to bikes, runners and pedestrians. These routes included sections Lakeshore East and West, Bayview avenue, as well as the roads in High Park. In 2021, there would be one-day closures as well, including the Allen Expressway. Although ActiveTO road closures continued last year, it was not on the same scale, and seemingly sporadic. The very popular Lakeshore West was not used nearly as much, and the closures seemed to be planned on short notice.

The road closures were beneficial to the many cyclists who would ride the overflowing bike paths. With the uptick in ridership, many of the popular paths and trails were being overcrowded, and even dangerous. The program was a hit amongst cyclists and pedestrians, with data counts from summer weekends in May, June, July and August showing that the most popular location was along Lake Shore Boulevard West where an average of 18,000 cyclists and 4,000 pedestrians used the road each weekend in the summer.

For 2022, the City of Toronto is bringing back the program, but not quite at the level of years past. “Major road closures are recurring short-term closures (i.e. weekends and holidays) of major streets adjacent to highly utilized trails to provide more space for walking and cycling,” reads a statement on the city website. “The weekend closures provided space for thousands of people to be active, respect physical distancing and contributed to the overall well-being of residents.”

Beginning this weekend, there will be some ActiveTO major road closures will be in effect, on Bayview Avenue from Rosedale Valley Road to Lawren Harris Square, River Street between Bayview Avenue and Spruce Street, and The Meadoway from Brimley Road to Scarborough Golf Club Road will take place from 7 a.m. on Saturday, May 21 until 7 p.m. on Sunday, May 22.

ActiveTO will also return on Lake Shore Boulevard West, on the eastbound lanes only, between Windermere Avenue and Stadium Road on Monday, May 23 (Victoria Day) from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Lakeshore East will not be part of the program this year. “The east end is on hold this year as the Gardiner and Lakeshore are torn up,” Councillor Brad Bradford explained. “It’s down to one lane each direction for a significant portion and limited paving. Mainly a product of construction.”

Bradford is optimistic there will be one-day closures in the summer, however. “I think there will be other activations, similar to the Allen Expressway last year, on a limited basis.”