Adam de Vos runner-up on Stage 1 of Vuelta Ciclista a Murcia’s cobbled finishing climb

Canadian champion Adam de Vos (Rally) picked the right breakaway to be in on Friday’s opening stage of the 2.1-rated Vuelta Ciclista a la Region de Murcia in southeast Spain, scrapping with his breakmates on the day’s finishing climb to place second. De Vos is also second on GC and in the points competition and fourth in the KOM.

What a ride by 🦊 Adam de Vos to sprint to 2nd on Stage 1 of the Vuelta Ciclista Murcia! 💥 https://t.co/Jtdgmrc8dO — Cycling Canada (@CyclingCanada) February 14, 2020

The riders had four categorized climbs over 177.6-km, including the finishing climb that took them up to the basilica of Caravaca de la Cruz.

The 10-rider breakaway rolled up a large lead, holding a 10:00 gap with 50-km remaining. On the final, cobbled slopes of the climb into Caravaca de la Cruz, the escapees engaged a tussle for the win, and Xandro Meurisse of Circus-Wanty Gobert pulled away from de Vos to win by four-seconds. De Vos finished seven-seconds clear of CCC’s Czech Josef Černý.

Černý’s CCC is one of only four WorldTour squads in the race. Five-time winner Alejandro Valverde’s Movistar is also in Murcia; Valverde led the pack in nearly 17:00 behind Meurisse. Considering that the race is only two-stages long and that Saturday’s second stage doesn’t end in a climb, someone from the day’s breakaway is likely to wear the crown in the city of Murcia.

De Vos isn’t the only Rally Canadian at the race: Nigel Ellsay, Pier-André Coté and Matteo Dal-Cin are also in Spain.



2020 Vuelta Ciclista a la Region de Murcia Stage 1

1) Xandro Meurisse (Belgium/Circus-Wanty Gobert) 4:24:00

2) Adam de Vos (Canada/Rally) +0:04

3) Josef Černý (Czech Republic/CCC) +0:11