Adam de Vos third at Albert Achterhes Profronde van Drenthe

Adam de Vos of Human Powered Health sprinted to third place at the Albert Achterhes Profronde van Drenthe one day classic on Sunday, having spent much of the day in the early breakaway.

“It feels great both personally and for the team,” De Vos said after the race. “Hopefully it can create some momentum for us.”

The Canadian would spend the day in a break with Florian Vermeersch (Lotto Dstny), Tobias Lund Andresen (Team DSM) and eventual victor Per Strand Hagenes (Jumbo-Visma).

Whatever it takes ⚡️ Up close and personal with Adam de Vos after he secured #HumanPoweredHealth Cycling men’s team’s first one day podium of 2023 🥉 “It’s really nice to get back to where I know I can be.”#RondevDrenthe pic.twitter.com/j7cYvaif89 — Human Powered Health Cycling (@hphcycling) March 13, 2023

De Vos averaged 365 watts for the day. In the sprint for the line he hit just under 1,500. The Victoria-born cyclist is happy to be feeling good again, after a tough 2022. Most of his season he suffered long COVID-19.

“I’m really relieved to get a big result,” he said. “From never feeling like I could get back to my level to finally feeling good in Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and put that together here is something that I can be proud of.”

The race was shortened due to rain and sloppy roads, but was the The 143.2 km event was marked with brutal crosswinds.

“I’m glad I wasn’t in the peloton,” he said of the muddy conditions the riders faced on the twisting parcours around the man-made semi-cobbled climb built atop a landfill site.

Albert Achterhes Profronde van Drenthe

1 HAGENES Per Strand – Jumbo-Visma 3:07:00

2 ANDRESEN Tobias Lund – Team DSM 0:08

3 DE VOS Adam – Human Powered Health ”

4 VERMEERSCH Florian – Lotto Dstny ”

5 WELSFORD Sam – Team DSM 0:32

6 MENTEN Milan – Lotto Dstny ”

7 BIERMANS Jenthe – Team Arkéa Samsic ”

8 THIJSSEN Gerben – Intermarché – Circus – Wanty ”

9 VAN UDEN Casper – Team DSM ”

10 BRAET Vito – Team Flanders – Baloise ”