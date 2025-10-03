Adam Hansen suggests cancelling or shortening races ‘so protesters don’t have a platform’

The president of the professional cyclists’ union (CPA) says shortening or stopping races in the future could discourage demonstrations.

Adam Hansen has suggested that major road races, such as the Tour de France, could be cut short to prevent protesters from disrupting events. He made the remarks after La Vuelta a España was significantly affected last month. The final stage into Madrid was cancelled following pro-Palestinian protests that led to scuffles with riders and blocked parts of the course.

No race, no protests?

“Protesters should have the platform taken away from them; if they have no platform they won’t go to a race,” Hansen told BBC Sport. He added that the final stage in Madrid gave protesters two hours of live television coverage, turning attention away from the race.

While recognizing the right to protest, Hansen voiced concern over rider safety. He incidents where cyclists were hit and pushed off their bikes.

The former pro argued that shortening races could prevent such disruptions and protect participants. During the TTT, for example, Israel – Premier Tech had to come to a stop when demonstrators unfurled a banner across the road.

On the Vuelta

“If we had cancelled the Vuelta on the Friday and the last three days were not shot on TV, the protesters would not have had their platform. By trying every day, we showed there was a platform,” Hansen said.

Not only was the last stage of the Spanish Grand Tour cancelled, so too were the podium ceremonies. Riders organized an unofficial gathering to award the prizes to the winners of each category in a hotel parking lot.

He acknowledged that cancelling races is not ideal in the short term but said it could be a necessary step for the long-term future of cycling.

“Cancelling would have shown them there’s no point in coming to bike races because we turned the TV off. Yes, it’s a huge deal for Vuelta organizers to do something like that. But we have to make a small sacrifice today for the long-term future of cycling.”

Meanwhile, Israel-Premier Tech’s invite to Saturday’s Giro dell’Emilia in Italy was revoked. The team, co-owned by Israeli-Canadian Sylvan Adams—who has described himself as a “self-proclaimed ambassador to Israel”—has also withdrawn from three other races in Italy.

The ProTeam, which is set to move up to the WorldTour in 2026, is under pressure from its main sponsor, Premier Tech, and bike sponsor Factor to rebrand, or risk losing support.