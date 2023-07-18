Adam Hansen: Tour de France broadcasters should give stage winners more airtime

As anyone who watches pro cycling knows, there’s a race within a race when it comes to Grand Tours. Every day a stage is up for grabs, but the GC riders are also riding for the yellow jersey. After Wout Poels took his first career win at the Tour de France, some were disappointed to see only a blip on the screen. Instead, the camera returned to the battle royale that was ensuing between Tadej Pogačar and Jonas Vingegaard.

Poels had an incredible win, but his fans barely got a few seconds to savour it. On Monday, CPA riders’ union president Adam Hansen weighed in on it, saying he too was disappointed that there wasn’t more television time to see nis win and post-race celebration.

“It’s sad for me to see Wout Poels have one of his biggest moments, winning a stage at the Tour, which is an almost impossible task. I would really appreciate for him, or any winner, to have more than two seconds of TV time, so he can show his son what he had achieved,” he tweeted.” The GC guys are shown every day. Please, I kindly ask France TV give these guys and their teams more exposure that they deserve.”

Not everyone agreed with the former pro, saying that the GC fight was more interesting than the Belgian’s “runaway” win. Hansen was not impressed by the comment, as he felt it undermined the difficulty and specialness of winning a stage at the biggest bike race in the world.

“But it was a runaway……? yeah… it’s just sooo easy to win a stage…. no win is a runaway,” he chirped back.