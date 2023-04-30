Adam Yates secures first stage race title for new team

Adam Yates secured his first stage race title for new squad UAE-Emirates on Sunday, receiving little resistance on the Tour de Romandie’s final day, which went to Movistar’s Colombian sprinter Fernando Gaviria. Yates took the yellow jersey after winning Saturday’s queen stage. Yates’ other WorldTour stage race titles are the 2020 UAE Tour and the 2021 Volta a Catalunya.

Yates was on the podium of the UAE Tour in February and finished just outside the top-10 in Tirreno-Adriatico. The 30-year-old Brit will be a key lieutenant for Tadej Pogačar in this year’s Tour de France. His brother Simon will be looking to win the yellow jersey for his Jayco-AlUla outfit.

The 76th Tour de Romandie was interesting for the light it shed on riders’ form just before the Giro d’Italia and with the Tour de France on the horizon. Runner-up in 2021, Damiano Caruso is one of three possible GC men for Bahrain-Victorious in the Giro, which begins on Saturday. Caruso was third in Romandie. Thibaut Pinot, heading to his final Giro, placed fifth.

Encouraging for Ineos Grenadiers was the performance of Egan Bernal, who was originally supposed to be part of a Movistar-style trident in the Tour de France alongside Carlos Rodriguez and Daniel Martinez. On a long road to get back to the fitness that won his the 2019 Tour and 2021 Giro, he didn’t finish his first two 2023 stage races with a knee problem and crash injuries before underwhelming at the Itzulia Basque Country. Bernal came eighth in Romandie and will return to Switzerland for the Tour de Suisse in June.

2023 Tour de Romandie Final GC

1) Adam Yates (Great Britain/UAE-Emirates) 17:12:42

2) Matteo Jorgenson (USA/Movistar) +0:19

3) Damiano Caruso (Italy/Bahrain-Victorious) +0:27