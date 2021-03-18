Adidas and Peloton collaborate on indoor cycling apparel line “rooted in inclusivity”

As part of an “ongoing international partnership” sportswear company Adidas and indoor cycling/lifestyle brand Peloton have announced the launch of a new apparel line.

The Adidas x Peloton SS21 collection is a line of performance wear and lifestyle pieces made in collaboration with Peloton instructors Ally Love, Robin Arzón and Cody Rigsby. As the number of global Peloton users increases, instructors have gained large personal followings—the three instructors who collaborated on the collection all have from 637k to 740k followers on Instagram.

Workouts and recoveries

The 11-piece line includes include tanks, tights, shorts, hoodies, tees, crewnecks, sports bras, and joggers available from $30-$85 USD. Peloton says that the styles and fits are “rooted in inclusivity and crafted with quality performance technology for high energy workouts, plus comfort for relaxed recovery days.”

Athleisure-style clothing is rapidly growing in popularity, and these Adidas x Peloton items fit right into the intersection of performance-wear and casual clothing. The bike shorts don’t include a chamois, but, on the other hand, they double as shorts-you-can-wear-on-the-street-without-looking-like-you’re-wearing-a-diaper.

Peloton says the line sits at the “intersection of performance and vibrancy with nods to a 90’s attitude, featuring bold, neon hues such as ‘Screaming Pink,’ and inspirational text graphics.”

The items will come in a range of sizing—from XS to 2X and, and will feature designs spanning men’s, women’s, and unisex styles. Regardless of gender identity there will be an inspirational quote neon colour for everyone.

The collection drops on Mar. 25, but Peloton users will also be able to participate in a series of on-demand classes celebrating the collection drop starting Mar. 18.