Adorable! Cavendish’s two-year-old helps him stay calm in sprints

Mark Cavendish should probably send Disney a fruit basket, because a song in Cinderella is how he stays calm in chaotic sprints.

The Manx Missile explained, in a video posted by the Tour de France’s X page, that he can be…temperental at times. He has worked with renowned sports psychologist David Spindler over the years, as mentioned in the documentary Mark Cavendish: Never Enough.

But it was his 2-year-old daughter, Astrid, that gave him the key to stay happy and focused in sprints. If you’ve seen Cinderella, you may remember the Bibbidi-bobbidi-boo song. It’s a whimsical song sung by the Fairy Godmother.

As she sings it magically transforms Cinderella’s rags into a beautiful gown and turns a pumpkin into a carriage. Its playful melody and nonsensical lyrics capture the essence of fairy tale wonder and charm. But it also makes Cav smile, thinking of his daughter singing it.

His wife, Peta, sent a video of Astrid in a tutu at “baby ballet” with a wand, dancing to the song. Cav says every time he watches it he can’t help but be happy at the cute clip. Astrid is the youngest of 5 children in the Cavendish family.

In fact, he likes it so much that his directeur sportif, former pro Mark Renshaw, will even say the words when the Astana rider is coming to the finish.

Mark Cavendish claimed victory on July 3rd at Stage 5, marking his 35th Tour de France stage win and setting a new record. Despite a tumultuous finale spanning 177 km from Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne to Saint-Vulbas, Cavendish, who postponed retirement after last season’s Tour crash, sprinted ahead of Jasper Philipsen of Belgium and Norway’s Alexander Kristoff to secure the top spot.

“I’m getting old and I’ve got to get in shape every year and it’s hard. But everyone has been involved, I’ve got a lot of support. My family came yesterday. Perfect timing,” he said after the stage. “Winning one stage can make a career and I’ve always felt the need to win one more, and another one after that.”

Here’s the clip of the sprinter explaining the secret to his success…and yes, he sings in it.