Advocates push B.C. to restore active transportation grants

If you are a regular reader of Canadian Cycling Magazine, then this probabbbbbly sounds oh-so familiar. HUB Cycling, an advocacy group, has sent a warning to the B.C. Ministry of Transportation. Why? Take a wild guess.

Because it has suspended the province’s Active Transportation Infrastructure Grant program. Which, as you can guess, includes bike lanes and related infrastructure.

Mayors, Indigenous leaders, and accessibility groups are asking B.C. to bring back the Active Transportation Infrastructure Grant program.

HUB Cycling says the program supports municipalities and Indigenous governments. Since 2001, it has funded more than 400 projects. The amount is a crucial $130 million. Communities have used it to improve sidewalks, bike lanes, and routes to schools and workplaces.

The 2025/26 budget included funding, but the Ministry of Transportation and Transit paused the program for review under CleanBC. HUB Cycling said the grants started long before CleanBC and mostly rely on the Ministry’s main budget.

“Active transportation isn’t just trails or lanes,” a HUB Cycling spokesperson said. “It makes communities fairer, healthier, and more affordable.” Transportation is now the second-highest household cost after housing. Safe routes help families spend less on cars and related costs.

HUB Cycling and partners want the grants restored immediately. They are calling for more funding and for the program to become permanent. Without action, projects planned for 2025 and 2026 could be delayed or cancelled. That would slow the growth of safe, connected routes across B.C. Something crucial for cyclists across the province.

This is the latest in a series of bike lane debacles across the country. In Ontario, Alberta and even Quebec, many are calling for pausing or removing existing and future bike lane projects. In each of those provinces, strong advocacy groups push for the continuation of cycling infrastructure. Bike lanes and infrastructure ensure the safety of cyclists and other vulnerable road users.