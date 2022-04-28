After five months, Dutch pro cyclist Amy Pieters is conscious

After five months, there is finally some hopeful news for Amy Pieters. The Dutch rider fell on December 23, in Alicante, Spain after a collision with another rider when she was training with the Dutch national team. After the collision she lost consciousness and underwent surgery to relieve the pressure on her brain.

On Thursday, her SD Worx team posted that the condition of Amy Pieters has changed, and that there is consciousness.

“This means that she can communicate slightly non-verbally,” The team’s statement read. “Amy recognizes people, understands what is being said and is able to carry out more and more assignments. Doctors cannot yet say what residual symptoms and remaining abilities Amy Pieters will have as a result of the brain injury.”

After a life-saving operation in the hospital of Alicante, Amy Pieters remained in a coma for a long period. On January 6 she was transported from Spain to a hospital in the Netherlands.

Since mid-February Amy Pieters has been following a specialized intensive neurorehabilitation programme a specialized facility.