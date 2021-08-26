After getting caught late Wednesday at the Vuelta, Cort takes second triumph on Thursday

On Wednesday Magnus Cort was caught 300 metres from the line in Valdepeñas de Jaén to be denied his second stage victory of the 2021 Vuelta a España, but on Thursday EF Education-Nippo’s Dane won in a bunch sprint to take his brace of triumphs. He’s the fifth rider to earn two wins over twelve stages and now has five career Vuelta victories. Odd Christian Eiking kept the red jersey. James Piccoli finished 32nd in the bunch.

The Course

Three consecutive stages of the 2021 Vuelta have contained a Cat. 2 climb within 20 km of the finish line. Thursday’s Cat. 2 was called–seriously–Alto del 14%, although it averaged 5.4 percent over 7.3 km and crested 19 km from the line in Córdoba. It was another very hot day.

A few breakaway attempts couldn’t get any traction but an octet crept away with almost 90 km raced. UAE-Emirates was interested in keeping them close.

Before the Cat. 2 came Cat. 3 Alto de San Jerónimo and at its foot the eight escapees had only a 1:15 gap on the peloton. From the back of the field, last year’s runner-up a Richard Carapaz continued his disappointing Vuelta by getting dropped. He was 27th overnight.

Suddenly there was a crash with Primož Roglič going down again. Several Jumbo-Visma and Ineos riders were involved. Movistar’s Nelson Oliveira had his shorts shredded to the extent that they would have to be changed.

It took a while for Roglič to latch back on, and even for longer for eighth-place Adam Yates to return to the front as UAE continued to pour on the coals.

Maxim Van Gil (Belgium/Lotto-Soudal) took his leave from the breakaway as soon as the Alto del 14% began. However, the race came together with 22.5 km to race and 2.5 km to climb.

Twelfth-place Giulio Ciccone attacked with Zwift Academy program winner and Grand Tour debutante Jay Vine, drawing Romain Bardet and Sergio Henao. The quartet crested with a 15 second lead, Bardet edging within 4 points of blue polka dot jersey wearer Damiano Caruso.

With 10 km remaining, the quartet held 30 seconds over the peloton, Jon Izagirre and Matteo Trentin chasing in the gap. The two pursuers sat up and waited for the bunch 2 km later.

BikeExchange toiled at the front of the peloton for Michael Matthews. With 5 km to go, the lead was down to 23 seconds. It was white knuckle time.

With 2 km to race, the foursome’s chances looked slim and 500 metres later they were over.

Cort’s teammate led under the red kite. The Dane then hit the afterburners and held off a challenge from Andrea Bagioli on the left hand side.

Although definitely not flat, Friday’s route should be more straightforward for the sprinters.

2021 Vuelta a España Stage 12

1) Magnus Cort (Denmark/EF Education-Nippo) 3:44:21

2) Andrea Bagioli (Italy/Deceuninck-Quick Step) s.t.

3) Michael Matthews (Australia/BikeExchange) s.t.

32) James Piccoli (Canada/Israel Start-up Nation) s.t.



2021 Vuelta a España GC

1) Odd Christian Eiking (Norway/Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert) 45:33:18

2) Guillaume Martin (France/Cofidis) +0:58

3) Primož Roglič (Slovenia/Jumbo-Visma) +1:56

4) Enric Mas (Spain/Movistar) +2:31

5) Angel Lopez (Colombia/Movistar) +3:28

6) Jack Haig (Australia/Bahrain-Victorious) +3:55

7) Egan Bernal (Colombia/Ineos Grenadiers) +4:46