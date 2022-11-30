After retiring at 51, Davide Rebellin killed by truck driver in Italy

Over the last decade he had gained the reputation of one of cycling’s iron men, racing as a professional into his fifties, but on Wednesday morning, Italy’s Davide Rebellin was killed by a truck driver, hit in Montebello Vicentino in Vicenza while out riding his bike. The police are investigating and looking for the driver, who fled the scene. Rebellin had raced a crit in Monaco only last week.

Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert extend condolences to the family of Davide Rebellin, who tragically died practicing the sport he loved. pic.twitter.com/7YsP3Ixk2e — Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert (@IntermarcheWG) November 30, 2022

Rebellin was a three-time Fleche Wallonne winner and took the Liege-Bastogne-Liege title in 2004. He also won Tirreno-Adriatico and Paris-Nice in the early years in this century. In 1996, he wore the Giro d’Italia’s pink jersey for six days after winning Stage 7 while racing for Polti.

Rebellin’s reputation was tarnished by a CERA doping positive at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing. That year was the last he raced for a top-level team, Gerolsteiner. He bounced around several ProTour and Continental teams from 2009 to this season, when he raced for Italian Continental outfit Work Service Vitalcare Vega. The last of his 61 career wins was in 2017. This season he raced 17 days.