After UCI increases number of teams to Tour, Tudor Pro Cycling gets wildcard invite

Well, it seems that the Julian Alaphilippe gambit has paid off for Tudor Pro Cycling. The UCI’s changes to wildcards at Grand Tours also came into play. On Monday, the UCI Management Committee approved a key change for men’s Grand Tours, expanding the field to 23 teams starting in 2025. The decision, made at the request of the Professional Cycling Council (PCC), allows organizers of the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, and La Vuelta to grant three wild card invitations instead of two, aiming to support UCI ProTeams and strengthen race line-ups.

Tudor and Uno-X make the cut

The final two teams selected for the 2025 Tour are Tudor Pro Cycling and Uno-X, both ProTeams. In August, Fabian Cancellara’s team announced that Julian Alaphilippe would join the squad next year on a three-year contract. The two-time world champion had been with Soudal-Quick Step for 11 years—his entire career. Tudor Pro Cycling, backed by Cancellara, also signed Marc Hirschi and Marco Haller for 2025.

The team raced Paris-Nice, winning Stage 2, and competed in the Giro d’Italia in 2024.

Alaphilippe’s impressive palmarès includes three La Flèche Wallonne titles, the 2019 Milan-San Remo and Strade Bianche victories, and the 2018 Tour de France polka dot jersey. He has claimed six Tour de France stage wins and one each at the Vuelta a España and the Giro d’Italia. As one of the most successful French riders in the peloton—and a very popular one at that—it made sense for ASO to select the squad for the biggest race of the year.

100 per cent French Tour de France

The 2025 Tour de France begins July 5 in Lille. It will once again finish in Paris on the Champs-Élysées, after missing the famous finale in 2024. That was because the Olympics were taking place, so instead, the Tour finished with an individual time trial into Nice, won by Tadej Pogačar, as well as the overall.