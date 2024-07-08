Aleksandr Vlasov out of Tour de France with broken ankle

The Russian rider slid out with just under 50 km to go, and he seemed in rough shape and out of it when he got back up. Some cycling fans wondered why he was put back on his bike so quickly given his state. His elbow and ankle were covered in blood and he seemed to be in a bit of a daze.

“Tell me Vlasov has not just been put back on his bike when he couldn’t even stand straight,” Eurosport commentator Orla Chennaoui posted on X. “Tell me that didn’t just happen.”

He got back on his bike and his mechanic pushed him to get going, but he didn’t look great. Somehow, despite the fracture, he would manage to finish with the G.C. contenders in the bunch at 25th.

After the race, Ralph Denk addressed the crash on the team’s podcast. “On his head, where he was bleeding, as well as his elbow, I think these are minor things,” he said. “But I am concerned about his ankle. It will be examined more closely, because when he came back to the bus he was limping. It looked like a riding mistake as he crashed and lay in the ditch. Luckily the ditch had lots of grass.”

Vlasov is one of Primož Roglič’s key allies in the Tour, so his departure is a big hit to the German team.

On the first rest day of the Tour, Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe posted the news on X.

“Unfortunately, Aleks Vlasov will leave the Tour de France due to an ankle fracture. Heal up soon, Aleks,” the post read.

Vlasov recently opted out of the Paris Olympic Games. This was due to a “very busy calendar,” according to a Russian spokesperson. The 28-year-old was among 14 Russian athletes approved by the IOC to take part in the Games under a neutral flag in France.

Racing resumes on Tuesday, with a flat stage from Orléans to Saint-Amand-Montrond. Can Mark Cavendish take another win, and increase his record to 36?