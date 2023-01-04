Alex Cataford to retire from professional cycling

Alex Cataford is hanging up the cleats. On Wednesday, he tweeted the news. “Looking back at what was a wild ride. I will be retiring from professional cycling in 2023. A big thanks to everyone that has supported me. Some exciting new projects are already in the works!”

Cataford, 29, turned pro in 2013 with the Continental team, Garneau-Quebecor. He rode for several teams in his decade-long career, including Amore & Vita, United HealthCare, Silber cycling, and ultimately IPT. He rode the Giro d’Italia twice, and the Vuelta once, as well as classics like Il Lombardia and Milan-Sanremo.

“It was a tough decision that I only made a few months ago,” the Ottawa-born cyclist sayd. “I did have an option in 2023, but the team folded on me so I was left with nothing in the end. Adding to that, I have been dealing with some issues with my collarbone after breaking it twice as well as being diagnosed with iliac artery endofibrosis. With all this, I decided that it was a good time to call an end to my career and move onto the next phase.”

In terms of what’s next, Cataford has several projects on the go.

“The first is setting up a new personal coaching business with some other partners, so I’m really excited about that,” the 2013 u-23 ITT champ said. “I am also working with Karol-Ann Canuel to bring back the Tour de Gatineau in 2023. We are currently planning a UCI 1.1 women’s professional race for next September, so have been hard at work with that.”