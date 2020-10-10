Alex Dowsett earns Israel Start-up Nation’s first WorldTour triumph at Giro

Israel Start-up Nation saw its first Grand Tour victory and first WorldTour triumph on Saturday as the breakaway carried the day and Brit Alex Dowsett took the eighth stage of the Giro d’Italia in Vieste. The GC heavy hitters cooled their jets and finished 14-minutes later, with João Almeida keeping the pink jersey for another day.

History is NOW: @alexdowsett delivered ISN – the FIRST EVER victory in the WT, the FIRST EVER victory in a Grand Tour, the FIRST EVER victory in the @giroditalia Thank you man, and Mazal Tov to you and the team. pic.twitter.com/39YaJ6AyXj — Israel Start-Up Nation / Israel Cycling Academy (@YallaIsraelSUN) October 10, 2020

The big news in the morning was that Simon Yates tested positive for COVID-19 and left the race. Yates still has unfinished business with the Giro; along with Geraint Thomas, he was the odds-on favourite at the start eight days ago. Thomas abandoned after a crash and Yates was around 3:00 behind his rivals overnight.

#Giro UPDATE:@SimonYatess will not start today's stage of the @giroditalia following a positive COVID-19 result. “Simon’s health remains our main concern and, thankfully, his symptoms remain very mild & he is otherwise in good health." Full details 👇https://t.co/SX1Hwhf8Ex — Mitchelton-SCOTT (@MitcheltonSCOTT) October 10, 2020

The Course

The day’s profile would certainly elicit a breakaway, but did the two climbs come early enough in the 200 km route to give the sprinters a shout for victory? Riders had two circuits to race around Vieste.

#Giro 🇮🇹 The show must go on… The peloton is on the move ahead of stage 8, here’s a look what’s coming up today 👇 pic.twitter.com/xbGkYtFFEs — Mitchelton-SCOTT (@MitcheltonSCOTT) October 10, 2020

It took around 24 kilometres for a six pack of fugitives to form. They bounced away and rolled up a considerable gap. Brit Matthew Holmes was first over the biggest climb of the day, Monte Sant’Angelo (9.4 km of 6.2 percent).

The race’s sole Canadian, Alex Cataford, was one of the day’s crashers. He could take solace from two of his Israel Start-up Nation teammates, Dowsett and Matthias Brändle, making up a third of the breakaway.

With 35 km to go, the sextet’s gap was 10:30. Surely, victory belonged to one of them.

However, there was the matter of two passages of an unclassified climb in the finishing circuits. Dowsett made the first attack before they arrived.

On Lap 1 Holmes, Joey Rosskopf and Salvatore Puccio distanced the others.

After the ISUN duo got back on even terms Dowsett scampered away. With Brändle blocking in the chase, Dowsett’s gap when he heard the bell was 26-seconds.

Puccio and Holmes scrapped out for the day’s podium spots 1:15 later. The peloton dawdled over the line 14 minutes later.

Sunday will be a big GC skirmish preceding the first rest day. The stage ends with climbing “steps” and a summit finish on Roccaraso.



2020 Giro d’Italia Stage 8

1) Alex Dowsett (Great Britain/Israel Start-up Nation) 4:50:09

2) Salvatore Puccio (Italy/Ineos Grenadiers) +1:15

3) Matt Holmes (Great Britain/Lotto-Soudal) s.t.

2020 Giro d’Italia GC

1) João Almeida (Portugal/Deceuninck-Quick Step)

2) Pello Bilbao (Spain/Bahrain-McLaren) +0:43

3) Wilco Kelderman (The Netherlands/Sunweb) +0:48