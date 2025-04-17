Alex Fangeat on her world pursuit record: ‘Wasn’t part of the plan’

Winning a national championship is a big deal. Setting a world record too? What a day for Alex Fangeat at the 2025 junior national track championships. During the qualifying round, she scorched the 3km individual pursuit, clocking in at 3:36.875. In the heat before, fellow Ontarian Eve Buczkowski (Milton Revolution U23 Project) had also broken the record, flying through in 3:42.648 (surpassing the previous mark of 3:46.800).

From under-17 to junior

“Coming from under-17 up to junior is a big change. Winning under-17 is one thing, but winning junior is another—it really becomes anyone’s game,” Fangeat said afterward. “I felt prepared, and of course I was nervous before racing, but that’s just the nature of it. You have to have the nerves to be able to do it.”

On the first day of the track nationals, the 16-year-old cyclist knew she had good legs and was excited to put them to the test.

Knew she could have a good ride

“Leading up to it I was a little nervous, but that’s just how I always am with racing. I know I’m able to perform, but it’s still a little nerve-wracking,” the Team Liftow – KW Cycling Academy rider said. “I didn’t even know what the record was before the day of the IP—I guess that wasn’t in my mind because I just had a goal time set. So it wasn’t really a thought or part of the plan.”

She also got a front-row view of her good friend’s big ride.

“Yes, it was super exciting to see Eve break it right before me! So it was super exciting to see her have such an amazing ride!” Fangeat would go on to ride against Buczkowski, taking the gold.

Although Fangeat is only 16, cycling has been a huge part of her life for a long time.

“I’ve been racing since I was around nine years old. The pursuit is for sure my favourite race on the track. It’s so individual, and it’s not only a physical test—I find it to be very mental as well. Also, all the little things that come with it, like position and bike fit, for sure make it a very fun race,” she said.

What’s next?

Fangeat also races on the road, and she’s looking ahead to a packed spring.

“Next for me is a spring project with Cycling Canada over in Europe, then the Grand Prix Charlevoix, and then then road nationals,” she said. “I’ll just see where the summer takes me from there.”

As you might guess, her big goal for 2025 is on the boards.

“I want to perform well at track worlds and just gain lots of experience in all the different races I’m doing, since I’m a first-year junior—and U17 to junior is quite the jump,” she said.

While she’s still figuring out her long-term plans, Fangeat knows one thing for sure.

“It would be great to make a career out of it, since it’s something I love to do,” she said.