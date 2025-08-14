Alex Volstad in the mix at Tour du Pologne finale

Stage 3 of the Tour de Pologne Women wrapped up Thursday with a 128.1-km race from Nałęczów to Kraśnik. There were two official climbs and numerous smaller rises that tested the riders all day.

There were plenty of riders trying to get in an early break, but it wasn’t until around the 60 km mark that Anne Knijnenburg (VolkerWessels) and Marie-Louise Hartz Krogager (Danmark) established a lead of more than two minutes. Knijnenburg eventually dropped Krogager 24 km from the finish but faced a chasing peloton that reeled her in with 15 km remaining. She was juuuuust pased n the final km as the sprinters closed in.

Chiara Consonni DOMINATES the final sprint at Tour de Pologne to claim the stage and the overall title 🙌 pic.twitter.com/JQ96myf1S5 — Cycling on TNT Sports (@cyclingontnt) August 14, 2025

Chiara Consonni defended her narrow overall lead, crossing the line first and securing the general classification victory. The Italian put in an incredible sprint, putting multiple bike lengths on the field. Second-placed Linda Zanetti of Uno-X Mobility was listed two seconds behind in the results. Emma Norsgaard (Lidl–Trek) took third.

EF Education–Oatly’s Alex Volstad put in a strong ride, right in the mix, finishing sixth. Another great result for the Calgary native.

Other Canadian results: Alison Jackson 66th, Ava Holmgren (Lidl–Trek) 76th. (By the way, be sure to read about how Ava and Isabella renewed their contracts!) Adèle Normand (St Michel–Preference Home–Auber 93) finished 80th.

