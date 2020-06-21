Alex Zanardi seriously injured in handcycle crash

Paralympic champion and former F1 driver Alex Zanardi remains in hospital in serious condition after colliding with a truck on Friday. The Italian was participating in Obiettivo Tricolore, a two-week relay through his home country to celebrate the country emerging from the coronavirus pandemic and attract attention to the paralympics.

Zanardi underwent surgery in Siena’s Santa Maria alle Scotte hospital on Saturday. He remains in serious but stable condition after a three-hour surgery reports Sky Sports. Due to the nature and severity of his injuries, Zanardi was put in a medically induced coma. The Paralympic champion suffered numerous and serious injuries to his head.

The 53-year-old was descending on a road near Pienza, in Tuscany, in a group with other para-athletes when he collided head-on with a semi-truck. Witnesses report Zanardi lost control and veered into the oncoming lane, reports the CBC. The truck attempted to avoid him, unsuccessfully.

A criminal investigation has been opened by prosecutors in Siena, into the accident and the race’s organization.

Alex Zanardi: From injury and inspiration

It isn’t the first time Zanardi has had to deal with a life-threatening injury. In 2001, he lost both legs in following a crash in Lausitzring in Germany. His heart reportedly stopped seven times and he suffered dramatic blood loss in the crash, requiring dual leg amputation.

Zanardi’s recovery from the crash has proven inspirational both to the Paralympic movement and in the world of motorsports. Over two Paralympics, 2012 and 2016, he won four gold medals in hand cycling.

Support for Zanardi poured out online from the motorsports world to the Italian prime minister and amongst the Paralympic movement.

I am so anxious and frightened about Alex Zanardi that I'm holding my breath. I am his fan. I am his friend. Please do what I'm doing and pray pray for for this wonderful man. https://t.co/P8XPVymmKg — Mario Andretti (@MarioAndretti) June 19, 2020

Forza Alex 💪 A Champion, an Olympian, and a man who has spent his life defying the impossible. Keep fighting, Alex ❤️ pic.twitter.com/n8rZBMRKrH — Mercedes-AMG F1 (@MercedesAMGF1) June 20, 2020

The Paralympic Games put together a montage of some of Zanardi’s many triumphant moments on the handcycle:

The whole Paralympic Movement is supporting you. #ForzaAlex pic.twitter.com/Hqv3F5FPNi — Paralympic Games (@Paralympics) June 20, 2020

The thoughts of our whole team are with former driver Alex Zanardi after he was injured in a hand bike accident earlier today. Alex is one of life's truly inspiration people and as we all know, a fighter through and through 👊 Stay strong and Forza Alex ❤️ pic.twitter.com/QOQynYiXQp — WILLIAMS RACING (@WilliamsRacing) June 19, 2020

Para-cycling is a family and today a member of our family needs all of our thoughts and support for a safe recovery from a terrible accident. Our thoughts are with our friend and competitor @lxznr. Keep fighting! pic.twitter.com/WqYGzy6blV — U.S. Paralympics Cycling (@usparacycling) June 19, 2020

Zanardi returned to motor racing after his amputation, and also competed in the Ironman triathlon: