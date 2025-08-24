Alexandra Fangeat takes bronze at junior track worlds

A great day for Alexandra Fangeat of St. Thomas, Ont.! She took bronze in the women’s junior points race at the 2025 UCI junior track world championships in Apeldoorn, Netherlands.

Fangeat was steady and tactical across the 80-lap event. She scored points in multiple sprints and held her position through a fast, strategic final. Her ride earned her Canada’s first endurance medal of the championships.

The 17-year-old has already had a standout season. She won eight medals at the Canadian junior track championships earlier this year.

She also broke the world record in individual pursuit at the nationals, just minutes after her fellow Ontarian Eve Buczkowski did.

Fangeat and Buczkowski had a helluva time making it to the worlds, however. The Air Canada strike threw a wrench into their plans. It ended up taking two days of crazy travel to make it there!