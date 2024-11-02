Alison Jackson, Haley Smith join Cyclists’ Alliance Council

The Cyclists’ Alliance (TCA) has announced six new additions to its Rider Council for 2025. As the voice of the women’s peloton, the Rider Council addresses the concerns of professional riders and works to ensure fair, safe, and inclusive opportunities in women’s cycling.

New additions strengthen TCA

The TCA says that the new members bring a range of perspectives and backgrounds, which will help strengthen its commitment to supporting all athletes. The new Rider Council members for 2025 are Alison Jackson (CAN/EF-Oatley-Cannondale), Megan Jastrab (USA/Team dsm-firmenich PostNL), Mireia Benito (ESP/AG Insurance – Soudal Team), Hannah Ludwig (GER/Cofidis Women Team), Amber Pate (AUS/Liv AlUla Jayco), and Heidi Franz (USA/Lifeplus Wahoo).

They will join returning members Ellen Van Dijk (NED/Lidl – Trek), who serves as RC Chair, Luli Roland (ARG/Cantabria Deporte – Rio Miera), Ally Wollaston (AUS/AG Insurance – Soudal Team), Agua Marina Espínola (PAR/Primeau Vélo – Groupe Abadie), Haley Smith (CAN/Trek Driftless Racing), Marieke de Groot (NED/Proximus – Cyclis CT), and Ariane Luthi (SWI/MTB).

Alison Jackson excited to help the TCA

Paris-Roubaix winner Alison Jackson shared her enthusiasm, saying, “I’m really looking forward to being a part of the Rider Council for TCA. To raise awareness of the services offered to female athletes and investing my energy to help women’s cycling grow.”

The Rider Council members work with TCA to ensure athletes’ voices in women’s cycling are heard, promoting a fairer environment across the sport.

To learn more about the The Cyclists’ Alliance, check out CyclistsAlliance.org