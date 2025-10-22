Alison Jackson heads to new team for 2026

Well, France has a new dance. Bienvenue en France, Alison Jackson.

Winner of Paris–Roubaix, a Vuelta stage, and multiple Canadian national champion, Vermillion, Alta’s Jackson will ride for the French team St Michel – Preference Home – Auber93 for the next two years. Known for her strength, experience, and energy, she aims not only to chase victories but also to inspire her new teammates. The team has a long history.

On the move, Jackson said:

“I am really looking forward to contributing to the building of a strong and respected team, competitive at the highest level of the peloton. My ambition is to continue excelling in the major races and, in particular, to aim once again for victory in prestigious classics like Paris–Roubaix. I also want to specifically prepare for races such as the Tour of Flanders and other important classics in order to play a key role in the finales.”

Jackson is a veteran of the peloton and continues to inspire, including her friend and EF teammate, world champion Magdeleine Vallieres Mill.

“Alongside my personal goals, I want to help develop the team, support new leaders in their growth, and foster a professional spirit within the group. I also want the freedom to take initiatives during races to make the competition more exciting and engaging for the fans,” she said. “Finally, I am delighted to continue my collaboration with Cannondale, and I am open to exploring new side projects that will enrich my journey.”

Stephan Gaudry, the team’s CEO, welcomed Jackson warmly:

“In 2026, we will be entering our fifth professional season in women’s cycling, with the ambition of reaching a significant new milestone. Early in the year, we established contact with Alison and worked on the conditions to make her arrival possible. It quickly became clear that there was a strong desire on both sides to work together. She is an exceptional rider, with outstanding abilities on the bike, an impressive track record, and a voice that carries weight. We are delighted to be able to rely on her experience and ambition to lead the team forward.”

Jackson’s move signals ambition for both rider and team, blending a proven record on the classics with a vision to grow a competitive, inspiring squad in the heart of French cycling. It will be 2026 before you know it, and AJ will have some great kit and racing ahead of her.