Alison Jackson hilariously nailed the difference between training vs. racing in snow

As Canadians, we pride ourselves on handling being outside in some lousy conditions. Riding in the snowy winter is totally doable with the right equipment and gear. Racing in the white stuff? Not as easy. Since you’re going to be going a lot harder in a race, you might not be as geared up. So it can be pretty rough if you get caught in a blizzard.

There’s been quite a bit of cold days in the pro peloton so far in 2023, with some races being cancelled. The sixth stage of Paris-Nice was cancelled due to dangerous winds. The GP Oetingen in Belgium was cancelled due to heavy snow, as was the first stage of the O Gran Camiño.

Alison Jackson has had a solid start to her Spring campaign, with a fourth at the Trofeo Oro in Euro and she looks poised for some good rides in the upcoming classics.

On Sunday the former national champion posted a hilarious video comparing the fun and joy of training at home in the snow…to racing in it. Check it out below.