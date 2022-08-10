Alison Jackson in Tour of Scandinavia green jersey after Stage 1

Canada’ Alison Jackson took two of three intermediate sprints on Tuesday’s opening stage of the UCI Women’s WorldTour Tour of Scandinavia to dance in the green points jersey on the podium. Jackson had enough points to stay clear of Tuesday’s winner, Marianne Vos, who bounced back from disappointment at being disqualified in Sunday’s one-day Postnord Vårgårda WestSweden WorldTour race.

Strong performance by the youngsters Kumiega, Riedman, Bossuyt and Jastrab, but it was the experienced 🦊 who (still) got the better of them. Great battle for victory!#TOSC22#TourofScandinavia pic.twitter.com/n5mhkzp2rn — UCI_WWT (@UCI_WWT) August 9, 2022

The six-stage Tour of Scandinavia began in Denmark, but will visit Sweden and Norway before its conclusion in Halden on Sunday. It replaces the Ladies Tour of Norway in the WorldTour schedule. Last year Alison Jackson won the green jersey in that final, eighth edition. Canada’s Leah Kirchmann was on the final podium of the 2019 edition.

Jackson (Liv Racing) is one of three Canadians racing in Scandinavia. Both Jackson and Kirchmann (Team DSM) were recently in the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games where Jackson was 11th in the women’s time trial and Kirchmann was 13th. Anna Gabrielle Traxler is racing for Roland Cogeas Edelweiss. On Tuesday Jackson placed 21st in the bunch sprint, while Kirchmann placed 56th and Traxler came last.

The Tour of Scandinavia carries on on Wednesday with another bumpy profile that should go down to a sprint.