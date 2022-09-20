Alison Jackson is in Australia which can mean only one thing

Canada’s Alison Jackson has plenty to celebrate. She just signed with EF Education-TIBCO-SVB and is in Wollongong, Australia for the UCI road world championships. On Saturday, Leah Kirchmann and Jackson rode the time trial, finishing 17th and 27th. On Saturday, they will join a strong Canadian squad of Olivia Baril, Simone Boilard, and Magdeleine Vallieres for the chance at rainbow stripes in the road race.

The Canadians have been training in the area, prepping for the big race. But of course, if you follow Jackson, you know that cycling doesn’t just mean riding around. It also means…TikTok, and dancing.

So of course the former double national champ had to show her love of Down Under with another fabulous dance, this one specifically focused on the coastal city of Wollongong.