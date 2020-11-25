Alison Jackson joins CCC-Liv for 2021

Canadian pro cyclist Alison Jackson will join Dutch UCI Women’s WorldTour team CCC-Liv for the 2021 season. After one season with Sunweb, the 31-year-old is switching to orange kit as the first Canadian to to join the Dutch team.

“What has always been attractive about the team is their tactics and style of racing,” says Jackson. “I like that the team functions like family and it has been easy to discuss future plans together. I’m looking forward to taking my serious goals and my playful attitude into the bike racing with Liv Racing for 2021.”

Jackson is known for her fun social media presence, and her new teammate Soraya Paladin chose to welcome her to the team with a little dance.

The Albertan cyclist is currently in B.C. making the most of her off-season. According to her Instagram, she has been quite busy with hikes, rides, TikTok dances and touring in her ex-British military truck house with her husband and dog.

New team, new name

Although Jackson won’t get a chance to race alongside CCC-Liv team original Marianne Vos—who left the team after 14 seasons to join Jumbo-Visma in 2021—she will have a solid crew for the upcoming year. The 2021 Women’s WorldTour team will consist of Sofia Bertizzolo, Valerie Demey, Alison Jackson, Marta Jaskulska, Lotte Kopecky, Jeanne Korevaar, Evy Kuijpers, Soraya Paladin, Pauliena Rooijakkers and Sabrina Stultiens.

CCC-Liv is registered as just Liv Racing for the 2021 season. “The team and the organization are rock solid, thanks to bicycle manufacturer Liv,” says team manager Eric van den Boom. “We ensure a professional top sports climate in which some of the world’s best riders can strive for the highest possible. We want to win and at the same time focus on further talent development.”