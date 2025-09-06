Alison Jackson just misses on a huge win at Maryland Cycling Classic

Agnieszka Skalniak-Sójka of Canyon-SRAM edged Alison Jackson in a photo finish to win the first-ever women’s Maryland Cycling Classic on the streets of Baltimore.

The decisive move came on the final of four laps of a punchy 115-km circuit that combined cobbles, short climbs and technical corners. A break of four riders — Jackson, Skalniak-Sójka, Emma Langley of Aegis and Marta Jaskulska of Ceratizit — pulled clear before Clara Emond of EF Education-Oatly bridged across to give her team extra numbers.

The group held off a fading peloton, with Jaskulska dropping away on the final climb. Multiple attacks from EF riders kept the pace high, but the leaders regrouped for a sprint finish. Jackson opened her effort first, only to be overhauled on the line by Skalniak-Sójka, who took her second win of the season.

Langley secured third while Emond settled for fourth after her earlier efforts. The result gave Canada a near-miss podium sweep, with Jackson and Emond animating the finale.

Meanwhile, Canadian Continental squad Hustle Pro Cycling was unable to race due to logistical issues from the UCI. Its official statement is listed below.

There are more UCI races coming up in Canada—at least for the men. The Grands Prix Cyclistes de Montréal et de Québec take place next week! Canadian Cycling Magazine will be on the scene reporting on the only WorldTour stop in North America. If you live relatively close, check it out. It’s not every day you get to see Tadej Pogačar or Wout van Aert doing openers by the Lachine Canal.