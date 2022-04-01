Alison Jackson quits cycling to become a full-time influencer

In a move that is shocking to Canadian cycling, professional cyclist Alison Jackson is stepping away from her career as a bike racer. The current national champion, and one of the strongest riders in the pro peloton, has decided that enough is enough, and that she will hang up the cleats to spend more time creating content.

In recent years, the 32-year-old Liv has become an internet phenomenon for her popular dances and videos on TikTok and Instagram. She’s managed to create a large following of fans in between racing for WorldTour team Liv Racing–Xstra. Despite an impressive 2021 season, including a sixth place at the World Championships, Jackson will finish her 2022 year early and begin posting TikToks three times a day.

“It’s hard for me to walk away from the sport when I’ve made so much progress, but I know that this is ultimately what I am meant to do,” the Albertan said. “I love cycling, but I guess I love dancing even more.”

After an impressive second at Drentse Acht van Westerveld Jackson was originally slated to race Tour of Flanders this weekend, and was considered a favourite for a podium. Instead, however, she plans on spending Saturday and Sunday creating hilarious videos on TikTok.

Cycling Canada also weighed in on Jackson’s career change. “Alison is one of our best riders on the pro scene, so we are definitely going to miss watching her excel,” Kris Westwood, Cycling Canada’s High Perfomance Director said. “That being said, we are huge fans of her dances and we couldn’t be happier for her.”

Canadian Cycling Magazine would like to congratulate Alison Jackson on an impressive career and wish her the best with her new endeavour.