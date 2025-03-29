Alison Jackson returns to competition

On Sunday, the pro women will race the 14th edition of Gent-Wevelgem, and EF Education-Oatly rider Alison Jackson will be there. The former national champion crashed in the first stage of the UAE Tour back in February.

The crash at UAE Tour

The crash occurred with 50 km to go. The peloton had been trying to pull back a breakaway of three riders when, on the left side of the road, a Liv AlUla Jayco rider went down during the 149-km stage from Dubai Police Officer’s Club to Dubai Harbour.

This led to a slew of others hitting the deck. Among those caught in the crash were Jackson, Vittoria Guazzini, Karlijn Swinkels, Elizabeth Deignan, Mavi García, Sofie van Rooijen, Ashleigh Moolman, Julie De Wilde, Marta Lach, and Antonia Niedermaier.

Letizia Paternoster did not get up to rejoin the peloton, although Jackson finished the stage in 11th place. After the race, her team posted an update on Alison Jackson after her crash on Stage 1 of the UAE Women’s Tour: “X-rays confirmed a broken scaphoid, and she would not start Stage 2 the following day. She then underwent further tests to determine whether the break would require surgery.” The second update confirmed that the 2023 Paris-Roubaix winner would not require surgery for the broken scaphoid. The team stated she would travel home to rest and recover.

Jackson will be joined by her Canadian teammate Magdalène Vallières.

We’re excited to see Alison back in action! This squad is taking on Gent-Wevelgem. pic.twitter.com/dFlrYdOWuZ — EF Education-Oatly (@EF_Oatly) March 28, 2025

Other Canadians in the women’s race include Sarah Van Dam (CERATIZIT Pro Cycling Team) and the Winspace Orange Sea duo Kiara Lylyk and Florence Normand. In the men’s race, there will three Canadians, all from Israel – Premier Tech: Guillaume Boivin, Pier-André Côté, and Riley Pickrell.

Canadian Cycling Magazine will have a report on both the men’s and women’s Gent-Wevelgem races. And, iff you’d like to watch it, you can head on over to FloBikes.com.