Alison Jackson signs with EF Education-TIBCO-SVB

On Monday, EF Education-TIBCO-SVB announced that Alison Jackson will ride for EF Education-TIBCO-SVB. Jackson is is an Olympian and former road and time trial national champion, and will be a big asset to their spring classics squad.

In 2022, Alison won the points competition at the Tour of Scandinavia and narrowly missed out on defending her Canadian national champion’s road title. She finished second at Drentse Acht van Westerveld, improving on her fifth place result in 2021. Last year she won both the Canadian road and time trial national championships, a stage at Simac Ladies Tour, and the points jersey at the Ladies Tour of Norway. Alison placed sixth at the 2021 world championships.

Alison raced with our team for the 2018 and 2019 seasons where she earned over a dozen top ten results both seasons, as well as stage wins in the Women’s Tour of Scotland and the White Spot Delta Road Race.

“I have a lot of good memories from being on the program. Linda Jackson is such a legend. She has such a passion for the women in the sport. I’ve just been watching the team develop and grow. I think for sure it’s a new team now that it’s gone WorldTour. I’m just excited to invest in it and have the team invest in me,” Alison said.

Linda Jackson, the founder and owner of EF Education-TIBCO-SVB, is equally enthusiastic about Alison’s return.

“We are delighted to welcome Alison back to the team,” Linda said. “We’ve both grown a lot in the last few years and I believe we both have a lot to give to each other. AJ is incredibly strong and reads races well, especially the Classics. She has been able to get herself to where she needs to be at the right time, and our deeper roster should lead to more results in these races. Our goal is to be a top five WorldTour team in the next few years and AJ is part of that process. I’m looking forward to working with Action Jackson #2 again!”

“Linda will always remind me that she was the original Action Jackson,” Alison said with a laugh. “For sure, there’s a lot of action in my life but really that’s just my Instagram name.”

Some riders use Instagram simply to highlight their sporting career, but Alison’s account is bursting with her personality, chock-full of her effervescent dance moves that are sure to make her audience crack a toothy grin.

“I love to entertain people. I just want to share laughter with other people. I think my videos are just hilarious and I love sharing them,” she said.

As passionate as she is about spreading joy and laughter, Alison’s main love will always be racing.

“I’m a classics rider. Any of the spring classics are on the top of my goal list. I love being deep in the mix. There’s deep history in those races — they’re hard races. The one day race where it just becomes this epic story from the start to the finish, whether there’s bad weather or obstacles, and you have to be smart with how you play your cards.”

Alison said that she was looking for a team that would match and foster her ambitious nature and she knew she’d found it in EF Education-TIBCO-SVB.

“I have a future view of this team and the goal is to be a top five team but I think they’ll benefit from a rider like me for the classics and the spring races. I’m really excited to fill that role and also bring a lot of experience on the road and helping the team fulfill our ambitions. Also what’s really exciting is that the team has a lot of riders that are not like me. This is a climbing and stage racing team that is winning and I’m excited to be part of this program. To race with people that you are so confident can ride the types of races that are not types that I will win is exciting. I think it’s going to be a really fun blend of getting to play the teammate role in some races and getting to be the leader sometimes.”