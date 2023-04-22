Alison Jackson takes silver medal at Pan-Am road championship

Canada’s Queen of the Cobbles, Alison Jackson placed second in the road race at the Pan-Am championships on Saturday in Panama City. The EF Education-TIBCO-SVB rider took the silver medal behind American Skylar Schneider who rides for L39ION of Los Angeles. Third place went to Chile’s Catalina Anais Soto from Bizkaia Durango.

Schneider won the 102.4km averaging 36.542 km/h. Jackson, fresh off her Paris-Roubaix win, adds her silver medal to the bronze she took on Tuesday in the time trial, which Amber Neben won.

It adds to the Canadian’s incredible string of big results that started with her historic win at Paris-Roubaix.