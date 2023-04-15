Alison Jackson has the perfect TikTok for her Paris-Roubaix rock

Before she was the Queen of the Cobbles, Alison Jackson was cycling’s undisputed Queen of TikTok. Now, she has a special dance for, or with, her Paris-Roubaix prize.

Jackson and teammates rock out to Twisted Sisters classic, you guessed it, I Wanna Rock. Or, I won a rock. Get it? Yeah, it’s a good one. That’s why she’s the Queen!

And yes, we hear you. It’s technically a cobblestone. You can complain, but we’re not going to take it. I mean, can you think of a good song that has the word cobblestone in it, I’m sure Jackson would love to know.

Rock on, Alison Jackson.