Alison Jackson wins on second day of Czech stage race

It’s not the best known stage race in the schedule, but on Friday Alison Jackson of EF Education-Oatly didn’t care much about the prestige of it as she won the second stage of Czechia’s 2.2-rated Gracia Orlová. Jackson was the fastest in a bunch of 30 that included compatriots Laury Milette and Anabelle Thomas.

Alison Jackson wins the second stage of Gracia Orlova! She beat Marieke Meert and Caroline Andersson in the sprint of the first group. #GraciaOrlova pic.twitter.com/clFVLq277F — Cycling.photography (@CyclingphotoLIV) May 2, 2025

Jackson was ninth on Stage 1, +0:06 of Belgian winner Marieke Meert. Friday’s win bumps the Canadian up to third on GC.

It is her first win of the season and the first win since she bagged Stage 2 of last year’s Vuelta España Femenina. Jackson won’t be on the start line of this year’s Vuelta España Femenina, which starts on Sunday, but her compatriot and teammate Magdéléine Vallières will. Jackson’s most laudable results of the season were fifth in Paris-Roubaix Femmes and seventh in Amstel Gold Race.

The 2025 Gracia Orlová concludes on Sunday in Orlová.

