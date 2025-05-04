Alison Jackson wins big in Czech Republic

Alison Jackson took another big result to add to her palmarès—this time by winning the general classification of the Gracia Orlová stage race in the Czech Republic. Her teammate, neo-pro Alex Volstad, was also impressive, just missing out on the win in the second-to-last stage.

Jackson won Stage 2, which vaulted her up the standings. After a solid 15th-place finish in the Stage 3 time trial, she took the yellow jersey and held it through to the fifth and final stage.

In Stage 4, a 92.4 km race in Bohumín, her new EF Education-Oatly team just missed out on its first win, as Marion Norbert Riberolle (Fenix-Deceuninck) took the victory.

gr8 day at Gracia Orlová 🥳 Alex took second on the stage and Alison is our sunshine in the leaders jersey! 🩷💛 pic.twitter.com/qkPYTBv8QS — EF Education-Oatly (@EF_Oatly) May 3, 2025



Jackson finished off the race not only in yellow but with another strong stage result—third in Stage 5. The 101.6 km final stage in Orlová was won by Christina Bragh Lorenzen (Team FRIIS ABC ACR).

Zwift Academy star Anabelle Thomas (KDM – Pack Cycling Team vzw) finished a solid 18th overall, with Volstad ending up 58th.

Jackson has had a strong spring, including a fifth-place finish in Paris-Roubaix Femmes and seventh at the Amstel Gold Race.

