Alison Jackson wins Tour of Scandinavia’s green points jersey

For the second consecutive season, Alison Jackson took home the Tour of Scandinavia’s green points jersey, although the race was still called the Ladies Tour of Norway when the Canadian earned it last year. In Sunday’s race finale, Marianne Vos won her fourth stage out of six, while Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig wrapped up the overall title. Jackson finished 19th overall.

Jackson took the points category despite not picking up any points on Sunday. A five-rider breakaway sopped up the opportunities in the early part of the race and the Liv Racing rider didn’t score in the final intermediate sprint.

Marianne Vos led a charge around her fugitive teammate Anouska Koster just before the line in Halden, the final stage having started 154 km earlier in Lillestrøm. The inaugural Tour of Scandinavia, which takes over from the Ladies Tour of Norway, visited Denmark, Sweden and Norway in its six stages.

Last year Jackson took the Ladies Tour of Norway green jersey on the final stage, beating American Kristen Faulkner by a single point. On Sunday, Jackson held Vos at bay by seven points.

Leah Kirchmann was 42nd overall, and another Canadian, Anna Gabrielle Traxler, was the race’s lanterne rouge.

2022 Tour of Scandinavia Stage 6

1) Marianne Vos (The Netherlands/Jumbo-Visma) 4:01:25

2) Shari Bossuyt (Belgium/Canyon-SRAM) s.t.

3) Barbara Guarischi (Italy/Movistar) s.t.

17) Alison Jackson (Canada/Liv Racing) s.t.

38) Leah Kirchmann (Canada/DSM) +0:08

88) Anna Gabrielle Traxler (Canada/Roland Cogeas Edelweiss) +3:10

2022 Tour of Scandinavia GC

1) Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Denmark/FDJ-SUEZ-Futuroscope) 16:48:30

2) Liane Lippert (Germany/DSM) +0:17

3) Alexandra Manly (Australia/BikeExchange-Jayco) +0:44

19) Alison Jackson (Canada/Liv Racing) +3:14

42) Leah Kirchmann (Canada/DSM) +6:47

94) Anna Gabrielle Traxler (Canada/Roland Cogeas Edelweiss) +1:10:11