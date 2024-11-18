All the ‘cross from Quebec: National champs and C2 recap

What a weekend! On Saturday, Canadians fought for medals and maple leaf jerseys in Lévis, Que., and on Sunday, riders duked it out at a UCI C2 race.

2024 ‘cross national championships

Elite women

2023 junior world champion Isabella Holmgren took the win. As predicted, the race was between Holmgren, Maghalie Rochette, and Sidney McGill. With the win, Holmgren added the Canadian junior, under-23, and elite women’s titles to her resume. It was only Holmgren’s third ‘cross race of the season. Ultimately, Rochette and Holmgren distanced themselves, but in the end, the multiple world champion rode clear for the win.

Under-23 women and men

The under-23 titles went to Mika Comaniuk and Marin Lowe.

Runner-up to Ian Ackert in the 2022 junior men’s race, Comaniuk of Lachine, Que., missed last year but made up for it on Saturday with the under-23 men’s title. He finished half a minute ahead of Alexander Woodford, with Maxime St-Onge rounding out the podium.

British Columbian Lowe delivered a strong performance in Saturday’s under-23 women’s race, claiming her first title. Mia de Martin took second, while another British Columbian, Katja Verkerk, finished third.

Junior and under-17 men and women

Rafaelle Carrier of Lac-Beauport, QC, repeated as the junior women’s champion, and Emilien Belzile of Sherbrooke was the best of the junior men.

In the earliest races, Carter deVeer of the Ottawa Bicycle Club snagged the under-17 men’s honours, and Alexa Haviland of the Durham Shredders took the under-17 women’s title.

After the race, Carrier, who took silver at the 2024 MTB worlds, said, “It was super fun but really tough with the mud. I really like these conditions. The run-up right there was super tough with off-camber; it was the hardest part for sure. I’m leaving for Europe in a week for the cyclocross World Cup in Ireland.”

Elite men

Saturday’s action wrapped up with the elite men’s race, where Ackert swapped his under-23 men’s title for an elite championship. Ackert broke away in the first half of the race and never looked back, celebrating his win with a wheelie at the finish.

“I’m pretty happy. I took the holeshot. I rode the lines I knew I could and went hard everywhere else,” he said after.

C2 races

The next day, riders were back—some with new jerseys—to battle it out once more.

In the elite men’s race, wearing his new maple leaf jersey, Ian Ackert took the win with a time of 57:39, finishing 42 seconds ahead of Gunnar Holmgren.

Tyler Clark followed at 1:06 to take third place. In the elite women’s race, Maghalie Rochette crossed the line first in 44:47, with new national champ Isabella Holmgren 1:14 behind and Sidney McGill 2:09 back in third.

The junior men’s race saw Nathaniel Gervez take the top spot in 42:59, with Evan Moore finishing 22 seconds back and Emilien Belzile 31 seconds behind the leader. In the junior women’s event, national champion Rafaëlle Carrier finished first in 38:56, ahead of Nico Knoll by 37 seconds and Lily Rose Marois by 1:54.

You can read the full results here.