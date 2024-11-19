All the deets about Tadej Pogáčar’s $11 milly deal

After what’s arguably one of the best years for a pro cyclist, Tadej Pogačar’s success is paying serious dividends. His agent, Álex Carera, has built a reputation shaping some of cycling’s biggest names. As CEO of A&J Allsports, Carera has spent over 20 years guiding stars like Vincenzo Nibali, Jasper Philipsen, and Pello Bilbao. But it’s his work with Pogačar that truly stands out.

Money, money, money

Recently, Pogačar landed a game-changing $11 million CAD contract extension with UAE Team Emirates, complete with a huge $270 million CAD buyout clause. This deal cements Pogačar as one of cycling’s top riders, but for Carera, it’s about more than just the money. “To stay at the top, you need to be with the best team,” Carera said to Marca, highlighting the team’s resources and tight-knit atmosphere. “Trust is everything. When unexpected things happen, that relationship makes finding a solution much easier.”

Pogačar’s 2024? Absolutely legendary. With 25 wins, including a Giro-Tour double, a world title, and several one-day races, it’s clear he’s in a league of his own. His road world championship win was especially impressive—he broke away with 100 km to go, bridged to the leaders, and then soloed the last 50 km.

Carera also thinks that Pogačar’s losses, particularly against Jonas Vingegaard, have been key to his growth. “Jonas beat Tadej twice, and that pushed him to work even harder. Competition is what makes you better,” Carera explains. With rising stars like Remco Evenepoel and Mathieu van der Poel, the sport is more competitive than ever.

Looking ahead, Carera is confident in Pogačar’s future. “It’s not just about money—it’s about making history and winning everything,” he says. With Pogačar’s talent and relentless drive, it’s clear he’s set to dominate cycling for years to come.

Still, 2025 is around the corner. Can you imagine what is next for Pogi?