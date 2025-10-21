All the times we’ve written about the Toronto Blue Jays

What. A. Game.

Yes, this is a cycling magazine, and the Toronto Blue Jays are very much a Major League Baseball team, but surprisingly they have shown up a few times on our site.

In case you missed it, the Jays won Game 7 against the Seattle Mariners in dramatic fashion. In the final game of the American League Championship Series, the Jays were down 3-1 with a few innings remaining. With runners on the corners, George Springer hit a home run, pushing the score to 4-3. Although the Springer Dinger was great, the Jays still needed six outs to take the game – and move on to the World Series. Sure enough, Jeff Hoffman delivered, striking out the last batter. The fans in the Rogers Centre went nuts, as did the streets of Toronto. In other parts of the country there were similar scenes. During this series, at hockey games across Canada, the scores were shown at the rink – and fans went wild.

Congrats to the Jays! Bring on the World Series! #WANTITALL pic.twitter.com/vGuXbBV25u — Canadian Cycling Mag (@CanadianCycling) October 21, 2025

Here are some of the times the birds have shown up on Canadian Cycling Magazine.

1. Kevin Kiermaier rides to the field

In 2023, fan favourite Kevin Kiermaier took an e-bike – a Toronto Bike Share – to Rogers Centre. He said it was 7 km from his place to the Dome, but too far to walk. He admitted he pedalled some of the time without the assist – but sometimes turned it on to save his legs. He even said it was the first time in his career he could ride to the stadium!

2. The road closures debacle

During COVID-19, the city started closing roads on weekends to give people a place to ride, walk or run. It was super popular – except to Blue Jays boss Mark Shapiro. It began a bit of a war of words between him and CCM regular David Shellnutt. Fun fact: if you watched Moneyball, there’s a fictionalized version of Shapiro in the film, playing the Cleveland Guardians’ GM.

3. Ben Perry’s Canada party in Girona

When Ben Perry held a party to show off his new national championship kit and bike, he went full Canuck. That meant lots of things Canadian: Moosehead beer, Cheez-Its and maple syrup. And some hockey kit, Blue Jays jerseys and Perry’s new jersey and bike.

4. When the Jays finally made the playoffs again in 2015

What a team that was. The Jays had a looooong drought where they didn’t make the playoffs. That changed in 2015. Since everybody was talking baseball, Larry Humber wrote a comparison between the two sports.

5. Super Bowl champ and track cyclist Luke Willson

When Luke Willson retired from football (he won the Super Bowl playing for – erm – Seattle), he got bit by the cycling bug. He’s a regular at the Mattamy Cycling Centre and has had some solid results at the track nationals. However, being the star athlete he was, he almost turned pro for the Jays, but instead went and played in the NFL. You can read more about that in our members-only section.

The World Series begins Friday, with Toronto squaring off against the L.A. Dodgers.