Almeida earns fourth Tour de Suisse stage win in two years

Saturday’s penultimate stage of the 88th Tour de Suisse saw João Almeida beat yellow jersey Kevin Vauquelin and Oscar Onley in a summit finish sprint, turning the tables on Onley from Stage 4. In winning his fourth Suisse stage in two years, the Portuguese moved within 33 seconds of Vauquelin with a mountain time trial remaining. Almeida retains the black points jersey. The race’s lone Canadian, Hugo Houle, got into his second breakaway of the race and placed 18th.

The GC Situation Overnight

1) Kevin Vauquelin (France/Arkea-B&B Hotels) 24:22:34

2) Julian Alaphilippe (France/Tudor) +0:29

3) João Almeida (Portugal/UAE-Emirates) +0:39

The Course

Saturday’s final road stage isn’t exactly thick with big climbs like last year, but in the last 25 km there was a 7.9-percent Cat. 2 preceding an 8.1-percent Cat. 3 summit finish.

The route didn’t elicit a large breakaway, but Houle was included, as was the KOM leader Aleksandr Vlasov, who, clad in his special red jersey, grabbed the maximum points on Cat. 3 Schwändi at Saturday’s midway point. The Houle-Vlasov Septet tipped over 3:00 ahead of the yellow jersey group.

Houle’s team received a blow. Their ninth-place American Matthew Riccitello abandoned the race, plucking the squad from the top of the teams classification. There were now three French men in the top-10 and George Bennett was now Israel-Premier Tech’s best-placed rider in 14th.

On the flattest part of the day, UAE-Emirates turned it up in the peloton, drawing Houle’s set closer. The Canadian grabbed seconds, KOM points, and intermediate sprint points along the way.

Cat. 2 Bürgenstock was 5.5 km of 7.9 percent, and the breakaway didn’t hit it with enough of a gap to stay away. Decathlon-AG2R drove the field with Felix Gall in mind.

Gall attacked on a steep section and it took a while until Vauquelin and Almeida caught him up. Alaphilippe and Onley were there too. The top 5 were front and centre. The question was whether this elite GC group could be caught on the downhill and seven flat kilometres until the Emmetten climb to the finish.

Onley had a teammate pulling his set until Emmetten began. Although Almeida took the front, it was Gall who made a dig. Gall sat far enough off the yellow jersey that there was no reaction from the Top 4.

Alaphilippe had to fight hard to rejoin the group just as it pulled back Gall. Alaphilippe made it back. Vauquelin attacked from the back, with Onley and Almeida on his wheel. Almeida made his thrust on the right hand side to snag the victory and move up to second in the GC. Alaphilippe clung tenaciously to his podium spot–he has a 38-second buffer on Onley before the chrono.

The conclusion on Sunday is a 10 km time trial from Beckenried to Stockhütte that is essentially a 9.2-km climb of 9 percent with the final 5.3 km averaging 9.8 percent. No time trial machines needed.

2025 Tour de Suisse Stage 7

1) João Almeida (Portugal/UAE-Emirates) 4:28:25

2) Oscar Onley (Great Britain/Picnic-PostNL) s.t.

3) Kevin Vauquelin (France/Arkea-B&B Hotels) s.t.

18) Hugo Houle (Canada/Israel-Premier Tech) +2:06

2025 Tour de Suisse GC

1) Kevin Vauquelin (France/Arkea-B&B Hotels) 29:00:55

2) João Almeida (Portugal/UAE-Emirates) +0:33

3) Julian Alaphilippe (France/Tudor) +0:41