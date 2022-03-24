Almeida wins Volta a Catalunya queen stage, Quintana into leader’s jersey

UAE-Emirates’ new rider João Almeida claimed Thursday’s queen stage of the WorldTour Volta a Catalunya, while Nairo Quintana nicked the leader’s jersey from Wednesday’s victor Ben O’Connor. Almeida is the first non-Australian to win a stage after four days. Guillaume Boivin was the top Canadian rider.

You can watch the 101st Volta Ciclista a Catalunya on FloBikes.

The Course

Thursday’s summit finish was on a climb that hadn’t been in the race in over two decades. The steepest slopes of 12-km, 6-percent, 2049-metre Boí Taüll came at its head and foot. Two other Cat. 1 ascents were featured as well.

The Boí Taüll climb is back after two decades at the #VoltaCatalunya and we should be in for a great battle between the GC contenders. pic.twitter.com/7tFt0FgpEL — Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team (@qst_alphavinyl) March 24, 2022

Twenty-eight riders were within a minute of O’Connor on GC. Michael Woods was +1:22 in 36th place. Pre-race favourite Simon Yates did not start.

It took about 30 km and the first Cat. 1, Coll de Beixols, for a breakaway to form. Mark Soler was the most dangerous man on GC in the move at +0:33. In the long valley between Coll de Beixols and Port de la Creu de Perves five fugitives became seven and rolled up a 2:30 lead. O’Connor’s AG2R-Citroën Team drove the peloton. Soler had difficulties on Port de la Creu de Perve. Mikel Bizkarra of Euskaltel-Euskadi jumped into the KOM lead by tipping over first.

Boí Taüll

On the long rise to the Boí Taüll proper, two fugitives surged clear of the others, the peloton only 40 seconds behind. The only remaining escapee, Bruno Amirail, was 40 seconds clear by the time the Boí Taüll began. Arkea-Samsic took over the pace-making.

O’Connor, Richard Carapaz, Sergio Higuita and Almeida attacked but it all re-formed. UAE-Emirates’ new boy George Bennett was the next to try his luck.

Bennett linked up with the only remaining fugitive with 9.3 km to race. Ineos worked to sew it up. Bennett only needed 19 seconds to seize the race lead. Bruno and Bennett couldn’t extend their advantage over a chase group that was still large. The catch came with 3.7 km remaining.

Ineos’ pace kept streamlining the group. Carapaz attacked, drawing Higuita. Almeida pursued for second-place Juan Ayuso and made the catch just inside 2 km.

When Almeida, Nairo Quintana, Carapaz and Higuita made another push, O’Connor was dropped. Quintana dashed away at the red kite, Higuita nabbing his wheel. Almeida bridged and the three got rid of Carapaz.

The final scrap saw the Portuguese rider squeeze out Quintana in the last corner and then take the win, his first for UAE-Emirates.

Friday’s altimetry has its ripples, but it swings back in favour of the sprinters.

2022 Volta Ciclista a Catalunya Stage 4

1) João Almeida (Portugal/UAE-Emirates) 4:20:27

2) Nairo Quintana (Colombia/Arkea-Samsic) s.t.

3) Sergio Higuita (Colombia/Bora-Hansgrohe) s.t.

102) Guillaume Boivin (Canada/Israel-Premier Tech) +16:42

107) Michael Woods (Canada/Israel-Premier Tech) s.t.

2022 Volta Ciclista a Catalunya GC

1) Nairo Quintana (Colombia/Arkea-Samsic) 17:04:53

2) João Almeida (Portugal/UAE-Emirates) s.t.

3) Sergio Higuita (Colombia/Bora-Hansgrohe) +0:06

60) Michael Woods (Canada/Israel-Premier Tech) +17:58

102) Guillaume Boivin (Canada/Israel-Premier Tech) +38:29