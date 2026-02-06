Alpecin-Premier Tech give medical update on Noah Ramsay after crash

Some lousy news for Toronto’s Noah Ramsay. Racing his first race of the year, the Etoile de Bessèges, the Alpecin-Premier Tech rider hit the deck. On Friday, his team posted a medical update.

Post-crash news

“Following his recent incident on Wednesday in Noah Ramsay sustained a fracture to his left elbow, for which surgery was successfully performed. His recovery process will now begin, with rehabilitation starting shortly,” the statement read. “We wish our Zwift Academy winner a smooth and speedy recovery and will continue to support him throughout his rehabilitation.”

This is Ramsay’s second year with the team. He rides for the continental squad Alpecin-Deceuninck—but has several times this season “ridden up” with the WorldTour team. It is much like what happens in baseball when a minor leaguer plays in the majors for a set number of games, conti riders can ride in WorldTour races, with the exception of Grand Tours.

The contract after Zwift Academy

After winning the 2024 Zwift Academy the 23-year-old was signed to Mathieu van der Poel’s team.

When the news of the results of Zwift Academy was announced, Ramsay had lots of good things to say.

“It was handled so smoothly and allowed me to perform at my best alongside the Alpecin riders and the other finalists,” he said. “I don’t think it’s really sunk in yet, as I didn’t think I stood out as the best among the other riders. There will be a different type of stress this year as I step into the Alpecin-Deceuninck Development Team, but I’m excited for the challenge it will bring.”

Ramsay’s 2024

He had a solid first year. For a guy who had raced very little on the road–let alone stage races, or time trials, he fared very well.

He took fifth at the Gran Premio New York City, and more impressively. 16th on the GC at the Région Pays de la Loire Tour. That race was won by Kévin Vauquelin of (INEOS Grenadiers.)

Ramsay just missed the podium at Stage 1 of the Kreiz Breizh as well. Hopefully Ramsay can have a quick recovery and get back to racing soon. There’s plenty of season left.